Obituary: Roy Lee Shaffer

Roy Lee Shaffer, 83, of Chloe, WV passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Braxton Memorial Hospital, Gassaway, WV.

He was born January 27, 1937, a son of the late Homer Shaffer and Halice Metheney Shaffer of Chloe, WV.

Roy retired as a welder after 32 years from Babox & Wilcox. He then moved back to West Virginia to raise cows, farm, and take care of his mom. He had many friends and would help anyone. He loved to go to the park for music on Saturday nights and hunting. After getting sick, he missed his cattle and being able to be out in the fields to put up hay. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by four brothers.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughter and caregiver, Beverly (Jim) Wehr, daughter, Deborah (Mark) Keen, granddaughter and caregiver, Callie (Josh) Wehr; grandson, Josh (Kelsey) Wehr, granddaughter, Christina (Jeremy) Lora, granddaughter, Heather (Stephen) Sepalek, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Bobby Cottrell, Wendy and Jason Taylor & family, Marissa and Dewayne McCune, Paula Boggs, and everyone who has been supportive.

A funeral service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Geoffrey Hamrick officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Metheney Cemetery, Chloe, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com