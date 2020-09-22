Obituary: Thomas H. Anderson

Thomas Henry Anderson, of Vienna, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a man of honor and pride, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. To Tom, family was everything.

Tom was the son of the late James and Mabel Livingston Anderson and was born in Parkersburg, W.Va. on July 5, 1935. Following graduation from Parkersburg High School in 1953, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of “The Presidents Own” United States Marine Band and performed Taps at funeral services to countless Congressmen and highly ranked Military soldiers. After his Honorable Discharge, he married his longtime sweetheart Anne Clark Fiess in 1959, attended West Virginia University and Marietta College and started a family. He returned to Parkersburg and began his professional career with Johns Manville Corporation in Vienna. He remained with that corporation until he retired in 1996 as the Assistant Plant Manager. During those years he loved to dance with Anne at the Moose Club, travel to watch his children compete in sporting events, and care for his dogs. In the later years, he loved soaking up the sun at the beach, long walks to breakfast, Motown and country music, and cheering on the Mountaineers. Anything to spend time with his children and grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mabel Anderson; two brothers, William and James Anderson; his first wife, Anne Fiess Anderson; and his second wife, Kay Johnson Anderson.

He is survived by his children, James Paul Anderson (wife, Dianne), Patricia Anne Anderson (Wayne Harrah), and Jennifer Sue Samuelson (husband, Eric); grandchildren, William Arden Samuelson, Jackson Thomas Samuelson and Isabella Anne Samuelson; and stepchildren, Robin Lambert Keller (husband, James) and Matt Lambert, M.D.

A private family service, officiated by Pastor Gene Ferrell, will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date for all of those that loved him, especially his neighbors, who took such great care of him.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Tom Anderson’s name to: WVU Hospitals Camden Clark Hospital Foundation, 2801 Birch Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101, http://camdenclarkfoundation.org.

