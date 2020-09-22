Obituary: Tim Bunner

Tim Bunner, 61, of Vienna, passed away September 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 27, 1959 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Ed and Vesta Ruth Roberts Bunner.

Tim served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Lowes of Vienna after 21 years as a flooring specialist. Tim enjoyed being with family and friends and loved music especially Rock & Roll, was a WVU Sports fan and really enjoyed taking drives.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Doyle Bunner; one son, Travis Bunner (Morgan) of Vienna; two step-daughters, Teri McCoy (Mark) of Belpre and Mindy Thatcher (Pat Amrine) of Williamstown; one sister, Vickie Bunner of Parkersburg; three brothers, Michael Bunner (Debbie) of Langhorne, Pa, Randy Bunner and Ronnie Bunner both of Vienna; two step-grandchildren, Andy Stines and Rhys Thatcher and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Craig Bunner.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Vienna Community Building in Vienna, starting at 6:30 P.M.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral and Cremation Services of Vienna is honored to serve the Bunner family.

