Advertisement

Ohio high school football poll- Sept 21

Generic football image via MGN
Generic football image via MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (17) 4-0 196

2, Dublin Coffman (2) 4-0 178

3, West Chester Lakota West (1) 4-0 147

4, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 3-1 130

5, Mentor 3-1 105

6, Cincinnati Princeton 3-1 87

7, Perrysburg 4-0 81

8, Clayton Northmont 4-0 69

9, Canton McKinley 3-1 42

10, Springfield 3-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cincinnati St. Xavier 18. 12, Stow-Munroe Falls 13.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (15) 3-0 185

2, Toledo Central Catholic 3-0 151

3, Westerville South (2) 4-0 135

4, Avon 4-0 118

5, Massillon Perry (2) 4-0 106

6, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-0 97

7, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 3-1 74

8, Massillon Washington 3-1 70

(tie) Hudson 4-0 70

10, Lewis Center Olentangy 4-0 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 24. 12, Piqua 21. 13, Kings Mills Kings 18. 14, Avon Lake 14.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (12) 4-0 182

2, Bellbrook (3) 4-0 137

3, Hamilton Badin (3) 4-0 112

4, Canfield (1) 4-0 105

5, New Richmond (1) 4-0 96

6, Dresden Tri-Valley 4-0 88

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 4-0 84

8, Streetsboro 4-0 64

9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 3-1 33

10, Thornville Sheridan 4-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 29. 12, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 26. 13, Tiffin Columbian 23. 14, Bowling Green 21. 15, Steubenville 18. 16, Jackson 17. 17, Hubbard 14. 17, Ashland 14. 19, London 13. 20, Geneva 12.

DIVISION IV

1, St. Clairsville (8) 4-0 142

2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 4-0 128

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 4-0 127

4, Bloom-Carroll (2) 4-0 116

5, Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 4-0 100

6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3) 3-0 95

7, Bellevue (1) 4-0 93

8, Canal Fulton Northwest 4-0 77

9, Waverly 4-0 49

10, Kenton 3-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, LaGrange Keystone 23. 12, Beloit West Branch (1) 20. 13, Shelby 16. 14, Van Wert 14. 14, Wauseon 14. 16, Oberlin Firelands 13.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (16) 4-0 198

2, Ironton (2) 4-0 169

3, Canfield S. Range (1) 4-0 149

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 4-0 121

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 110

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 4-0 87

7, Bellaire 4-0 75

8, Wheelersburg 3-1 68

9, Baltimore Liberty Union 4-0 45

10, Brookville 4-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Garrettsville Garfield 29. 12, Tontogany Otsego 23.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (12) 4-0 182

2, Beverly Fort Frye (2) 4-0 139

3, Mechanicsburg 4-0 135

4, New Middletown Springfield (2) 4-0 121

5, Mogadore (2) 3-0 98

6, Frankfort Adena 4-0 91

7, Archbold 4-0 83

8, Wickliffe 4-0 61

9, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 4-0 52

10, Centerburg 4-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Worthington Christian 18. 13, Andover Pymatuning Valley 16. 14, Sherwood Fairview (1) 15. 15, Milford Center Fairbanks 14. 16, Proctorville Fairland 13.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (19) 4-0 190

2, Lucas 4-0 149

3, Ft. Loramie 4-0 113

4, New Madison Tri-Village 4-0 104

5, Glouster Trimble 4-0 96

6, Arlington 4-0 91

7, Lima Central Catholic 3-1 83

8, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 3-1 69

9, Malvern 4-0 68

10, Dalton 3-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Beaver Eastern 14. 12, New Matamoras Frontier 12. 12, Leetonia 12.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 4 recap

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Highlights and scores from week 4 of the high school football season.

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Sept. 17

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school scores from Sept. 17

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 4 slate

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The local slate of high school football games for Sept. 18

Sports

Browns vs. Bengals preview

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday

Latest News

Sports

WVU football players test positive for Coronavirus

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown says two of his players have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Sept. 15

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school scores from Sept. 15

Sports

Student Athlete of the Week: Kurt Taylor

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Kurt Taylor impresses on and off the field

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Fall Sports scorebord- Sept. 14

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Parkersburg shades Parkersburg Catholic 3-2 in high school volleyball