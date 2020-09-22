Advertisement

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness advocate reflects on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

“Fight for the things you care about but do it in a way others will join you” a quote from Ginsburg that inspired West Virginia’s community advocate with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Annette Fetty-Santilli.

Fetty-Santilli was in disbelief when she found out about Ginsberg’s death Friday.

“I sort of felt again like I was kicked in the gut because I’d known her story. She was diagnosed in 2009, and she was an 11-year survivor, which is incredible because the five-year survival rate is ten percent,” she shared.

She said she’s been involved in the network for years.

“The day I became involved was the day after my brother’s funeral, who passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 38. I’ve been volunteering ever since,” she added.

Fetty-Santilli said November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. The network’s goal is to honor Ginsburg, and Congressman John Lewis, who also lost his battle to pancreatic cancer.

Overall, she said the organization hoped awareness would lead to an increase in the survival rate.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown vs. Buffalo canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - PHS vs. Huntington to be televised

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Cougars #12 in Div. VII poll

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Cadets #2 in Div. VI poll

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall #25 in AP Football poll

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Griffin Smith

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Trick-or-Treating during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Obituary: Jan Louise (Wilcox) Harri

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obituary: Jan Louise (Wilcox) Harri

News

Glenville State College announces COVID-19 case update

Updated: 4 hours ago
Glenville State College (GSC) has announced new data regarding active COVID-19 cases on campus.

News

Students participate in Pop Up Farmer’s Market

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Students at Madison Elementary School bought fresh produce from a farmer's market.