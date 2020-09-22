Pancreatic Cancer Awareness advocate reflects on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

“Fight for the things you care about but do it in a way others will join you” a quote from Ginsburg that inspired West Virginia’s community advocate with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Annette Fetty-Santilli.

Fetty-Santilli was in disbelief when she found out about Ginsberg’s death Friday.

“I sort of felt again like I was kicked in the gut because I’d known her story. She was diagnosed in 2009, and she was an 11-year survivor, which is incredible because the five-year survival rate is ten percent,” she shared.

She said she’s been involved in the network for years.

“The day I became involved was the day after my brother’s funeral, who passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 38. I’ve been volunteering ever since,” she added.

Fetty-Santilli said November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. The network’s goal is to honor Ginsburg, and Congressman John Lewis, who also lost his battle to pancreatic cancer.

Overall, she said the organization hoped awareness would lead to an increase in the survival rate.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.