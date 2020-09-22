Parkersburg vs. Huntington game to be televised

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Big Reds had to change up their football schedule for this week because of Coronavirus concerns

The Big Reds were scheduled to host Cabell Midland this Friday. But Cabell Midland is unable to play after a member of the team tested positive recently

Not a problem, though. Huntington High School also had an open date, so the teams agreed play.

The game is set for Friday night at 7:30 and it will make the return of WTAP’s live football series Football Frenzy overtime.

You can see the game PHS-Huntington game live on our Me/My sister station. There also be a replay of the game Friday night at 11:30 WOVA FOX Parkersburg

Me/My is digital 26.1 over the air and channel 84 on CAS cable and channel 19 on Sudden Link.

