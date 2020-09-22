Advertisement

Principal writes kids book

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Martin Elementary School principal, Tom Wheeler has penned a novel for young adults.

The book is titled “Raising a Stink” that involves a young boy that is tasked with raising money so that he can take care of a surfeit --- also known as a group of baby skunks.

It delves into old small town life while bringing in wildlife.

Wheeler says that he got much of his writing for this book done during the pandemic with more time on his hands.

I’m a sports fan, and you know, Major League Baseball wasn’t on and college basketball ended abruptly. You know, there wasn’t a lot to do. So I did get significantly busier then. You know, I would sit down an evening and write a chapter or two every night.

Tom Wheeler, Martin Elementary School Principal/Author

The book can be purchased online as an e-book or as a paper back copy on Amazon.

