St. Marys police officers earn SWAT pins

ST. MARYS, W.Va (WTAP) - Two officers from the St. Marys Police Department were awarded pins for their recent certification as special weapons and tactics operations --- also known as SWAT.

Officers Robert Hall and Bryan Casto were part of a training course that was provided to officers to officers in the area from the Parkersburg Police Department.

In these courses, both of the policemen learned more in tactical and strategic analysis as well as improved training in higher-graded weaponry. It’s something that their chief believes more officers should learn.

It requires shooting skills, tactical skills that you can learn once you’ve prepped yourself up. The guys said they worked really well with the Parkersburg, they did a really good job of working hand-in-hand with him; teaching them things, and the comradery and all of that. Because they’re our backup if we ever need, if the situation ever arises and we need more help.

Chief Stull encouraged the two officers to go into the SWAT training sessions.

