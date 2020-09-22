West Virginia senators speak out on recent college statements

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of West Virginia lawmakers - including two local state senators - have signed on to a letter critical of the state’s two major universities.

The letter cites an incident where Marshall University Professor Jennifer Mosher-now on administrative leave-posted a video blasting supporters of President Donald Trump for not wearing masks or social distancing at Trump rallies.

Mosher said she hopes people who attend the rallies “get the coronavirus and die before the election.”

The university’s president said Monday that he abhors ``the actions of individuals who spew hate, intolerance, and incivility.``

The two Republican senators believe Mosher should be fired for making the statement.

“This is probably a systemic problem within the schools and universities not just in West Virginia but across the country," Wood County Sen. Mike Azinger said." And it may be a problem in K through 12.”

“I just think there’s no room in the classroom for anyone who makes this kind of statement," Pleasants County Sen. Donna Boley. "And it’s not like a hearsay. I have copies of the speech that she gave.”

Azinger was also critical of West Virginia University, for allowing WVU football players to wear “Black Lives Matter” stickers on their uniforms.

Azinger and Boley both supported a letter written to the presidents of the two schools by Putnam County Sen. Eric Tarr.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

