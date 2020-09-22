Advertisement

YMCA of Parkersburg grateful for state money to expand child care

The YMCA will use state grant money to expand child care services
The YMCA will use state grant money to expand child care services(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

On September 16, W. Va. Governor Jim Justice announced that $6 million of CARES Act funding would be committed to help child care providers across the state.

This will help many child care providers that have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YMCA of Parkersburg has remained open during the pandemic, and were struggling to meet the needs of the community.

With the money that they will receive from the governor’s commitment, they will be able to add and expand child care services for the area.

“The YMCA of Parkersburg has been fortunate to maintain our child care service throughout the pandemic," said Jeff Olson, C.E.O. of the Parkersburg YMCA. "Unfortunately, we have not served the number of families that we would like to be able to serve, and so the state funding will certainly come in handy in making sure that we can stay open and continue to serve the community.”

Some programs they will look to expand are the toddler care, which serves children aged 2, 3, and 4.

They will also expand a “child watch” program which will allow parents to drop off their children while they use the building’s facilities.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating complicated identity theft case

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Washington Co. Sheriff's Office investigating an identity theft case

News

Principal writes kids book

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Martin Elementary School principal, Tom Wheeler has penned a novel for young adults.

News

St. Marys police officers earn SWAT pins

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Two officers from the St. Marys Police Department were awarded pins for their recent certification as special weapons and tactics operations --- also known as SWAT.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 685 new cases on Tuesday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Latest News

News

Camden Clark Foundation’s Pink Cupcake Run goes virtual

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Each year, the Camden Clark Foundation holds a Pink Cupcake Run to raise awareness about breast cancer and the Pink Mammogram Fund. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Boil advisory scheduled for Little Hocking

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Little Hocking Water Association will be performing routine maintenance on the water main along Dugan Road on September 23.

News

Forecast for September 22nd

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

What's Trending, 9/22/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A horse on a Chicago expressway, a blue moon on Halloween, and what's more important: Your phone or your dog?

News

WSCC launches partnership with W.Va. high school

Updated: 3 hours ago
Washington State Community College (WSCC) recently established a partnership with Tyler Consolidated High School (TCHS) in Sistersville, W.Va.