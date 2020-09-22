YMCA of Parkersburg grateful for state money to expand child care

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

On September 16, W. Va. Governor Jim Justice announced that $6 million of CARES Act funding would be committed to help child care providers across the state.

This will help many child care providers that have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YMCA of Parkersburg has remained open during the pandemic, and were struggling to meet the needs of the community.

With the money that they will receive from the governor’s commitment, they will be able to add and expand child care services for the area.

“The YMCA of Parkersburg has been fortunate to maintain our child care service throughout the pandemic," said Jeff Olson, C.E.O. of the Parkersburg YMCA. "Unfortunately, we have not served the number of families that we would like to be able to serve, and so the state funding will certainly come in handy in making sure that we can stay open and continue to serve the community.”

Some programs they will look to expand are the toddler care, which serves children aged 2, 3, and 4.

They will also expand a “child watch” program which will allow parents to drop off their children while they use the building’s facilities.

