Archery season to begin Saturday in Ohio

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The 2020-21 archery season for deer hunting in Ohio is set to begin on Saturday September 26th, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Hendershot Performance Archery Shop in Belpre is excited to help hunters get back on track and work on their craft before heading back into the woods.

“Everybody is excited," said Taylor Campbell, the head archery tech at Hendershot Performance. "Everybody just seems to be all about hunting season right now, which is great, which, I honestly think COVID has helped that a little bit. Everybody hadn’t been able to do anything, and now I’ve seen people that I know haven’t hunted in forever, and now they’re back out into the woods and ready to go.”

The shop knows that there will be many first-time hunters that are heading out into the woods for the season, so they want them to understand all the safety concerns that come with hunting, such as properly shooting a bow, and making sure they use harnesses to climb trees to seek out the deer.

While hunting is primarily an outdoor activity, hunters should still continue to follow the guidelines for COVID-19 particular since they will be hunting with people that they have not seen in quite some time.

“Still try to maintain your six foot difference whenever you are in the cabin telling your hunting stories and whatnot,” said Campbell. “Pay attention to that, because I know there are some people that don’t get to see each other until hunting season. So, just be thoughtful or your surroundings whenever you’re at hunt camp in the cabin.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a release that they are hoping for a, “safe and successful hunting season.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

