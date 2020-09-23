Advertisement

Artsbridge to host Artists Walks at Grand Central Mall

(Pexels Image/Daian Gan)
(Pexels Image/Daian Gan)(WLUC)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Artsbridge will be hosting Artists Walks every Saturday during the month of October,  in the parking lot of the Grand Central Mall from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Local artists will have booths where shoppers can purchase a range of handmade items for sale. Those items will include jewelry, stained glass, pottery, visual art, and more. Only 12 vendors will be present each weekend in order to allow for social distancing.

It is a new event series that Artsbridge has established in order to provide opportunities for the community and for local artists to engage with the arts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is one of those things that we have created because of the pandemic. We’ve had to stop our usual programming and find out ways to still have arts opportunities for the public,” said Amanda Stevens, executive director of Artsbridge. “And not only for the public, but also for the artists...Most of their usual showcases are not happening,” Stevens added.

Stevens said that continuing to provide creative and artistic programming during the pandemic is an important priority for the organization.

“We’re trying to fill our schedule with things we can do, even though some of our traditional programming is on hold,” Stevens said.

Artists and vendors for each Saturday have already been selected, but those who would like to participate in possible future events are encouraged to contact Artsbridge at (304) 428-3988.

