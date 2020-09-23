Advertisement

Community Resources receives $50,000 for Housing Preservation

Community Resources was the recipient of a $50K housing preservation grant
Community Resources was the recipient of a $50K housing preservation grant(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Kris Warner, the state director for USDA Rural Development in West Virginia presented Community Resources in Parkersburg with a $50,000 check which is part of the Housing Preservation Grant.

The check will be utilized for all of the counties that Community Resources serves in West Virginia; Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood counties.

Warner says he feels “rewarded” when his office is able to provide these organizations with the money to help keep homes upright, as homes are essential for people to have successful lives.

“If you don’t have a place that is safe, and reliable, it’s next to impossible to got out and get a job, or take care of your family,” said Warner. “It’s essential, and we get to see it every single day in the position that I’m honored to hold which is serving rural communities of my home state of West Virginia.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tyler Consolidated Middle School moves to remote learning

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Multiple teachers quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

News

Obituary: Marguerite Caldwell Phillips

Updated: 1 hours ago
Obituary: Marguerite Caldwell Phillips

News

Forecast for September 23rd

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 9/23/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
George talks to Brittany about the process of finding a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Latest News

News

WVU to resume in-person classes after temporary pause

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia University will resume in-person undergraduate classes on the Morgantown campus Monday, September 28.

News

Downtown PKB to host drive-in movie this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Downtown PKB, in partnership with the O’Neil Senior Center, is hosting what is now its first drive-in movie. The event will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 4th Street and Avery Street in Parkersburg. The featured film will be Marvel’s Avengers.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 52 COVID-19 deaths, 999 new cases on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Self-serve food stations to reopen in Ohio

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The order was signed by Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes on Wednesday.

News

UPDATE: 2 deaths reported Wednesday raise COVID-19 toll in West Virginia to 319

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio to permit indoor nursing home visiting as winter nears

Updated: 6 hours ago