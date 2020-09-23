Community Resources receives $50,000 for Housing Preservation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Kris Warner, the state director for USDA Rural Development in West Virginia presented Community Resources in Parkersburg with a $50,000 check which is part of the Housing Preservation Grant.

The check will be utilized for all of the counties that Community Resources serves in West Virginia; Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood counties.

Warner says he feels “rewarded” when his office is able to provide these organizations with the money to help keep homes upright, as homes are essential for people to have successful lives.

“If you don’t have a place that is safe, and reliable, it’s next to impossible to got out and get a job, or take care of your family,” said Warner. “It’s essential, and we get to see it every single day in the position that I’m honored to hold which is serving rural communities of my home state of West Virginia.”

