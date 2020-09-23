Downtown PKB to host drive-in movie this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Downtown PKB, in partnership with the O’Neil Senior Center, is hosting what is now its first drive-in movie. The event will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 4th Street and Avery Street in Parkersburg. The featured film will be Marvel’s The Avengers.

An earlier drive-in movie event had been planned, but not enough tickets were sold and it was cancelled. The upcoming event, however, has already sold out.

The event’s title sponsor is CareSource and other movie sponsors include United Bank, The United Way of the MOV, Event Designs, Itech, Bosley Rentals and the City of Parkersburg.

A number of COVID-19 safety precautions will be enforced, including no socializing between vehicles, no leaving and returning, and tickets will only be sold online.

Wendy Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB, said she feels events such as this one are important to the Parkersburg area during the pandemic.

“It also helps to bring people to downtown to help support our downtown businesses...That’s important to us,” Shriver said.

Shriver said the event is a replacement fundraiser, intended to help support the organization during a time when many of its traditional fundraising activities have been cancelled. The organization is considering hosting additional drive-in movie nights in the future, as well.

Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

