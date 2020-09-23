Manchin: Senate needs to thoroughly consider Scotus appointee

WASHINGTON, D.C.= (WTAP) - President Donald Trump plans to announce a nominee this weekend to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat left vacant last weekend by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday the Senate has the votes to confirm a conservative successor to the liberal justice.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin hopes senators also take the time to consider the qualifications of the eventual nominee.

“I’m thinking there’s a few of them in there who are going to look at the credentials, and the qualifications and the experience he puts forward," Manchin told West Virginia reporters at a virtual news conference Wednesday morning. "And they might question it, and it might give them doubt. If they go through a proper vetting process, you can only hope that everyone will take their jobs seriously and do the vetting process in a serious manner.”>

Manchin Tuesday said he would not support a vote on a nominee before the election. His West Virginia Senate colleague, Republican Shelley Moore Capito, says she intends to move forward with the confirmation process.

Ohio’s Democratic and Republican Senators have made similar comments on opposing sides of the issue.

