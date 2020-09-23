New director for two combined Wood County offices

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - He’ll be wearing two hats-but the one Andy Hartleben is looking forward to wearing the most is overseeing the operation of the Wood County Recreation Commission.

Hartleben, an employee of the county assessor’s office for 18 years, was named to the post at the recommendation of County Commission President Blair Couch.

He will also head up the Wood County Solid Waste Authority, whose director, John Reed, is retiring in January.

A news release issued Tuesday night says Hartleben will be assuming his new duties October 5.

He says the position he’s most interested in is that of the recreation director, with the chance to provide recreation opportunities to young people.

“I want to try to make something here that is sustainable for the long term, for our youth and everybody in Wood County. If we have healthier people, we have happier people. So that’s my goal.”

The recreation commission oversees the annual Honey and Harvest Moon Festivals at Parkersburg City Park, as well as a number of youth sports leagues.

Most of those didn’t happen this year due to the pandemic, but Hartleben hopes things can return to normal in 2021.

The recreation commission has recently had to deal with financial problems. That led Wood County to appoint him as a co-director of both the rec board and the solid waste authority. Tuesday night’s statement said the solid waste authority is in good financial shape.

Reed will remain with the authority part-time, to handle compliance complaints.

