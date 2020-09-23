Obituary: Curtiss William Bravine

Curtiss William Bravine, 75, of Belmont passed away September 20, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born on July 29, 1945 in Paris, TX the son of the late William Daniel and Vera Inez Pryse Bravine.

Curt graduated from Elmwood Park High School in Elmwood Park, Ill. His love of music led him to Ohio and Oberlin College, Conservatory of Music, where he received his Bachelor degree in Music Performance and Education. Curt then received his Master’s degree in Music from West Virginia University. He had played with the West Virginia Symphony, Wheeling Symphony and Huntington Symphony. He retired from the Pleasants County Board of Education after thirty-two years in education and had a passion for teaching. He served his country in the US Army, was a member of the Lions Club, St. Mary’s Masonic Lodge and Vienna Baptist Church. Curt was a Master Gardener, enjoyed cooking and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.

Curt is survived by his wife Patricia Joan Merchant Bravine, sons Brian C. Bravine of Little Hocking, Jeffrey S Bravine of Indiana, sister Charlotte Yarema (Peter) on Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 on Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

A graveside service will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Pratt officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

