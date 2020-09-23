Obituary: Deborah (Mayle) Anthony

Deborah (Mayle) Anthony went to be with her Lord 15 September 2020. Debbie was born 10 February 1948, the daughter of Argyle and Jean Mayle. She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, retireing from Camden Clark Medical Ceneter with over 30 years service.

Debbie never met an animal she didn’t like and often placed their care above her own. Wheter baby raccoons, an old stray dog, or litter of kittens callously dropped along her country road, she always had a bowl of food, a warm blanket, and an abundance of love and care was never in short supply. Her affection also encompanssed her grandchildren and great grandchildren, an intense source of pride and joy.

She is survived by a brother and three sisters, which included her best friend and sister, Bonnie Alvarez, of Florida. Daughter Kim (Greg) Cox, sons David (Maggie) Adams and Erick Adams, good friend Candy Adams, five grandchildren, one great granddaugher and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents and one brother.

Cremation is being completed by Leavitt Funeral Home with a celebration of Debbie’s life will take place at a later date.

