Obituary: Marguerite Caldwell Phillips

Marguerite Caldwell Phillips, 102, of Marietta passed away at 3:08 pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Waterview Pointe.

She was born September 13, 1918, in Pennsboro, WV, to Russell and Lily Jane Samples Caldwell. She was a homemaker.

On July 4, 1937, she married James Chester Phillips who preceded her in death. Marguerite is survived by her daughter, Carma Phillips (Richard) Sauers of Hinckley, OH; 2 grandchildren, Sharon May of Hinckley, OH and Kenneth (Donna) Sauers of Brunswick, OH; 6 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Megan and Lindsay Sauers and Abby, Rachael and Shane May; great-great granddaughter Hazel Marie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Keith Allen Phillips, brother Chuck Caldwell and sister Ruth Caldwell Venham.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Sept. 26) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with interment following in Putnam Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Saturday before the service from 10 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.