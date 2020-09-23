Obituary: Sophia Rose Davy

Sophia Rose Davy, 8 of Walker, WV. passed away September 20, 2020.

She was born in Parkersburg December 26, 2011 the daughter of Beth Ann Daley of Walker and Travis Leroy Davy of Parkersburg.

Sophia loved the outdoors, her family, her dogs and her best friends. She loved riding the tractor, riding her bike, climbing trees, her makeup and jewelry or her “Bling” and her babydolls which she always liked two of everything or her twinsies.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her sister, Savannah Daley at home; Her maternal grandparents, Mike and Paula Daley of Walker and her paternal grandparents, Dave Davy and Cheri Parker of Parkersburg.

Graveside services will be Sunday at 1:00pm at the Walker Cemetery with Pastor Larry Dale officiating.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com