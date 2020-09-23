Obituary: Wayne Hendershot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wayne Hendershot, 75, of Germantown passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born November 8, 1944 a son of Harold Elias and Ruth V. Roberts Hendershot.

Wayne had worked for Washington County Highway Department for over 30 years and retired in July of 1996 as a grader operator. He loved watching NASCAR and was a big Dale Earnhart fan. He also enjoyed playing music and hanging out with his friends and working on old vehicles.

Surviving are his wife, Darlene Wagner Hendershot whom he married on April 17, 1965; his daughter Lisa Robertson (Chris) and granddaughter, Nicole Robertson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Sept. 26) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with interment following in Paw Paw Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.