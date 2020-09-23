Obituary: William Keith Hedrick

William Keith Hedrick, 72, of Marietta, OH passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 9, 1948 in Elkins, WV to the late Joseph and Joy Harman Hedrick.

Keith retired from Mole Master Services in Marietta and had worked as a musician and as an auto technician for most of his life. He was a member of the Reno Memorial Christian Church.

He is survived by his three daughters, Kristin Hedrick, Emily Siders and Cassie Hedrick; two grandchildren, Austin and Andrea Siders; a sister, Gloria Maury (Richard) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with burial to follow in Oak Grove

Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

