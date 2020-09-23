Advertisement

Structure fire in Parkersburg

No injuries reported
Structure fire that briefly shut down mary St.
Structure fire that briefly shut down mary St.(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Smoke billowed across the 900 Block of Mary St. in Parkersburg due to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

The Wood County 911 Center did not have much information available, but were able to confirm that no injuries were reported.

The call for the fire came in at 3:09 a.m., and had been put out by 3:52. The fire also temporarily caused the nearby section of Mary St. to be shut down, but it opened back up later in the morning.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene.

