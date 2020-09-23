Tyler Consolidated Middle School moves to remote learning

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tyler Consolidated Middle School has switched to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19, prompting multiple teachers to be quarantined, school officials said.

In an online post, school officials said the decision was made in conjunction with the Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, which investigated the case and conducted contact tracing.

Students will attend classes remotely through Oct. 8.

School officials said that’s “because with teachers being quarantined we do not have the staff or substitutes to safely conduct school at this time.”

Tyler County was “green” on the state Department of Education’s county school-system map released on Saturday, meaning there was minimal community spread of the virus reported.

As of noon Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard showed 15 total cases in Tyler County, but none of those was active.

Officials continue to encourage everyone to follow best health practices as issued by the Gov. Jim Justice’s executive orders and outlined by the DHHR and Department of Education. This includes wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, using proper hand-washing techniques and following established cleaning protocols.

Anyone who things they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider or a local hospital or healthcare clinic.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.