Advertisement

Tyler Consolidated Middle School moves to remote learning

Tyler Consolidated Middle School students have been switched to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19 and multiple teachers had to be quarantined.
Tyler Consolidated Middle School students have been switched to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19 and multiple teachers had to be quarantined.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tyler Consolidated Middle School has switched to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19, prompting multiple teachers to be quarantined, school officials said.

In an online post, school officials said the decision was made in conjunction with the Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, which investigated the case and conducted contact tracing.

Students will attend classes remotely through Oct. 8.

School officials said that’s “because with teachers being quarantined we do not have the staff or substitutes to safely conduct school at this time.”

Tyler County was “green” on the state Department of Education’s county school-system map released on Saturday, meaning there was minimal community spread of the virus reported.

As of noon Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard showed 15 total cases in Tyler County, but none of those was active.

Officials continue to encourage everyone to follow best health practices as issued by the Gov. Jim Justice’s executive orders and outlined by the DHHR and Department of Education. This includes wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, using proper hand-washing techniques and following established cleaning protocols.

Anyone who things they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider or a local hospital or healthcare clinic.

Click here to read DHHR and Department of Education guidance documents

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 52 COVID-19 deaths, 999 new cases on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

UPDATE: 2 deaths reported Wednesday raise COVID-19 toll in West Virginia to 319

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Morgantown Bars file lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice for stay at home orders

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Twelve bars and clubs in Morgantown are suing Gov. Jim Justice claiming a violation of constitutional rights.

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.