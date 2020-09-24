Boys and Girls Club celebrates toy donation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - On Wednesday, the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg celebrated Buffalo Wild Wings, the company who sponsors the “All Stars” sports programs that Boys and Girls Clubs run across the country. This year BWW provided basketball uniforms and 100 soccer balls and basketballs to the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club. Staff have been handing the balls out to students throughout the summer.

A representative of the company was invited to watch children pick between a soccer ball or a basketball on Wednesday, but no one was able to be there while WTAP was on scene. That didn’t stop chaperones from letting a handful of kids take their pick though.

Reaching for a soccer ball (Zach Shrivers)

Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg Executive Director Ben Shuman says this year’s activities have looked different due to COVID-19. Even this year’s soccer league will look a little more like foosball than actual soccer. Shuman says students will have a designated area to move around in, but won’t be going head-on with other players.

“Even though COVID-19 has really affected the way we operate and what we can do with our kids, we are still engaging them in a lot of physical activities. We’re just doing it in ways that ensure they don’t have a lot of direct, repetitive contact with each other,” said Shuman.

And Buffalo Wild Wing’s donation will likely help with keeping the children active. Every child who took a ball immediately started bouncing it. Shuman says some of the balls donated may also be used by the club for various activities, including soccer.

Club officials will continue to give the balls out to club members until there aren’t any left. Students say they’re grateful for their new toys.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.