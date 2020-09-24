Advertisement

Davisville man accused of traveling to Harrison County to meet teenage girl for sex

Steven Lockhart, 56, of Davisville, West Virginia, allegedly traveled to Harrison County in April to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man has been charged after allegedly traveling to Harrison County to have sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint in Harrison County Magistrate Court, Steven Lockhart, 56, of Davisville, arranged to meet the girl in April in Bridgeport after making contact with her on social media and exchanging text messages with her.

The complaint said the conversations were sexual in nature and that Lockhart also sent her explicit photos of himself.

Lockhart acknowledged that he knew the girl was 15, the complaint said.

Lockhart is already on the West Virginia State Police sex-offender registry. He was convicted in Ohio in April 2012 on a charge of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and served an 18-month sentence. He also was placed on supervised probation for three years.

Lockhart was booked into the North Central Regional Jail on Wednesday. He is being held on a $5,000 bond, according to the jail’s website.

