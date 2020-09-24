Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 5 Slate

A look at area high school football games for Sept. 25-26
(WTOK)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WTAP) -

FOOTBALL FRENZY WEEK 5

Friday

Huntington at Parkersburg

Weir at Marietta

Parkersburg South at John Marshall

Calhoun at St. Marys

Doddridge at Ritchie

Eastern at Belpre

Fort Frye at Wellston

Waterford at Trimble

Wirt at Tyler

Federal Hocking at Manchester

Summers at Ravenswood

Meadowbrook at Morgan

Athens at Meigs

Buffalo at Williamstown- Canceled

Oak Hill at Ripley- Canceled

Saturday

Union at Warren

