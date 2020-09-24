Football Frenzy- Week 5 Slate
A look at area high school football games for Sept. 25-26
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FOOTBALL FRENZY WEEK 5
Friday
Huntington at Parkersburg
Weir at Marietta
Parkersburg South at John Marshall
Calhoun at St. Marys
Doddridge at Ritchie
Eastern at Belpre
Fort Frye at Wellston
Waterford at Trimble
Wirt at Tyler
Federal Hocking at Manchester
Summers at Ravenswood
Meadowbrook at Morgan
Athens at Meigs
Buffalo at Williamstown- Canceled
Oak Hill at Ripley- Canceled
Saturday
Union at Warren
