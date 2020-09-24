Oak Street closure planned in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Oak Street will be closed on Monday, September 28, at the intersection with Mill Street, for the installation of a storm sewer line and replacement of a catch basin. The closure is expected to begin at 8 a.m., and will remain closed until the work is completed. Local traffic will be permitted, but motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.