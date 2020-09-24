Advertisement

Oak Street closure planned in Athens

Anne Avenue will close to thru traffic between Laird Street and Lorento Street on Monday Sept. 21 through Wednesday Sept. 23 for drainage improvements.
Anne Avenue will close to thru traffic between Laird Street and Lorento Street on Monday Sept. 21 through Wednesday Sept. 23 for drainage improvements.(AP)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Oak Street will be closed on Monday, September 28, at the intersection with Mill Street, for the installation of a storm sewer line and replacement of a catch basin. The closure is expected to begin at 8 a.m., and will remain closed until the work is completed. Local traffic will be permitted, but motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Davisville man accused of traveling to Harrison County to meet teenage girl for sex

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Steven Lockhart, 56, remains jailed on $5,000 bond

News

Woman Apparently Tased at Football Game, Version II, 9/24/20

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
The woman allegedly was not complying with mask ordinances at the game in Logan.

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 9/24/20

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Debarr Stevens shows us what's happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend, including dance lessons, exhibits, brunch, and much more.

News

Forecast for September 24th

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Williamstown Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon Schools honor

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today recognized three West Virginia schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020, including Williamstown Elementary. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

News

UPDATE: Pleasants County man among 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Ohio University to hold fall commencement virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University will hold its fall 2020 commencement ceremony virtually.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - GOP: Votes in place to confirm. Manchin: Consider it first

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Incident at Logan, Ohio football game, woman not wearing a mask

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wednesday, a Marietta City School parent was detained and arrested during an away middle school football game in Logan.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - VOD - WVUP new building

Updated: 15 hours ago