Obituary: Denzil D. Huff

Denzil D. Huff, 83, of Cox’s Mills, WV went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2019.

He was born March 13, 1935 to the late Lloyd and Ollie Mae Chapman Huff. Denzil was a Baptist by faith and he served in many positions in his church. Denzil loved his country. He was a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. Denzil graduated from Glenville High School in 1951 and Glenville State College in 1957. He taught in West Virginia for six years and in Maryland for 22 years. He received his Masters Degree and additional education credits. He came home to West Virginia in 1985. Denzil was active in many local affairs in West Virginia: served as Vice-President and President of Gilmer County Farm Bureau; served as Vice-President for West Virginia Farm Bureau for 13 years; he was a Gilmer County Farm Bureau member for 35 years, he served as receptionist of “The Farmer of the Year” in 1992; he was Gilmer County Friend of 4H in 1994; Glenville Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” in 1996; in 1998, he was appointed “Presidential Ambassador of Glenville State College”; served with the USDA’s Farm Service Agency for 20 years; 10 years as West Virginia’s Department of Agriculture Farmland Protection Agency and as a Gilmer County Supervisor in Gilmer County Soil Conservation; on November 7, 2019, the new Pioneer Nature Trail was dedicated in his memory.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rita Carolyn Frymier Huff; son, Denzil Lloyd Huff (Janice); four grandchildren, Dennie (Angela), Michelle (Jason), Jeffrey (Cara), and Wesley; six great-granchildren, Branden, Hannah, Nicholas, Andrew, Connor, and Bailey; sisters, Carol, Jo Ann (Jim), and Linda; brothers, Jesse (Lenora), Richard (Donna Jean), Jim (Linda), Joseph (Cathy), Charles (Debbie), and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Donald and sister, Rosemary.

A funeral service and interment will be held at WV National Cemetery at Grafton on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. arranged by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Rev. Kenny Kendall will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the First Baptist of Glenville Cancer Fund, 217 Main St., Glenville, WV 26351. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

