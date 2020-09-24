Obituary: Lidonia Olinda Moniz DeFrias

On Friday, September 18, 2020, Lidonia Olinda Moniz DeFrias, passed away at the age of 65 after a brief terminal illness. Liddy was born on October 23, 1954 in Ponta Delgada, on São Miguel Island, the Azores. She was 1 of 8 children to her late parents João Tavares DeFrias and Maria Noemia Medeiros DeFrias.

She is survived by her four daughters Karen Ann Caplinger, Sarah Duggan, Robin Duggan, and Samantha Duggan. She also leaves behind her 10 grandchildren Alysha Baxter, Tiana Baker, Hannah Medeiros, Destanee Houghton, Kihley Gonsalves, Mythius Houghton, Zachary Medeiros, Sierra Gonsalves, Alexandra Breault and Christian Soares. As well as her 8 great grandchildren Mason Baxter, Gabriel Baxter, Josie Baxter, Chloe Baker, Paizley Anderson, Emalee Anderson, Matteo Gonsalves, Malaya Gonsalves. Her remaining surviving siblings are Aurea DeFrias Pereira, Valdmira DeFrias Petropolous, João Frias, Sonia DeFrias. Her late siblings were Belarmina DeFrias Santos, Oliver DeFrias and Sonia DeFrias.

Liddy has resided in No. America for almost 60yrs. She enjoyed the company of her family members and close friends. She had a caring, supportive nature and was loved by all. She received her GED and a degree in computer technology. She had various lines of work, but her passion was the health care field. In 2013, she received her United States citizenship. Some of her hobbies included traveling, gardening, knitting, sewing, working on cars, general renovations of homes, hunting and fishing.

No memorial services will be established as the family has held their own private gatherings within her home.

