Obituary: Margie Gwynn-Brown

Margie Gwynn-Brown, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Eagle Pointe Nursing Facility.

She was born January 3, 1937, in Freeburn, KY, a daughter of the late Humphrey and Lula Trent Ferrell.

Margie was employed with the Wood County Board of Education as a cook after 30 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, quilting and canning. Margie was also a 4-H leader.

She is survived by her husband, Ray H. Brown; one daughter, Darlene Blair (Sonny) of Washington, WV; one son, Robert D. Gwynn (Alfredia) of Coolville, OH; three sisters, Joyce Browning of Davin, WV, Kitty Lee of Flat Top, WV and Carol Sue Hatfield of High Point, NC; one brothers, Danny Ferrell (Sherry) of High Point, NC; three grandchildren, Michael Batten, Amanda Batten (Josh) and Joe Gwynn; and one great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Yost.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn D. Gwynn; sister, Lena Mae Runyon; and brothers, Harry Ferrell, Humphrey L. Ferrell Jr., Jack Ferrell, David Ferrell, Ronnie Ferrell and James Ferrell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Robert Riffle officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lost Pavement Rd. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services. Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.