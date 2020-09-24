Ohio University to hold fall commencement virtually

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University will hold its fall 2020 commencement ceremony virtually.

The ceremony will be streamed online (www.ohio.edu/commencement) at 2 P.M. on Saturday, December 12.

“We are very proud of our graduates and want to honor them appropriately,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “While spring 2020 graduates opted for an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so, the fall class will celebrate with a virtual recognition ceremony. We have a team of staff members working on plans for a dynamic virtual event that will honor and celebrate our fall graduates,” Nellis said.

The virtual event will include a formal academic ceremony with addresses from select university leaders and special speakers to be announced. The name of each candidate for graduation will be announced during the ceremony.

Students can order their regalia online. To have it in hand by December 12, students are advised to place orders by November 20.

Additional information and updates about the commencement can be found on the university’s website.

