St. Mary’s cheerleading to host kettle corn fundraiser

ST. MARY’S, W.Va (WTAP) - The St. Mary’s High School cheerleaders will be holding a kettle corn fundraiser this weekend. On Saturday, September 26 the team will be selling Country Roads Kettle Corn at the St. Mary’s Galaxy Food Center starting at 10 A.M.

The team has been unable to sell the kettle corn at area fairs as it typically would due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they have decided to attempt to make up some of the funds they would have raised by selling to Galaxy Food Center shoppers.

Funds raised will support the team and help them to cover a range of necessary expenses.

Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

