Williamstown Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon Schools honor

Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard (WAGM)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today recognized three West Virginia schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020, including Williamstown Elementary. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said Secretary DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students' needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores, and graduation rates:

  • Exemplary High Performing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
  • Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE).The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. While we regret not having the opportunity to celebrate in person, given the current situation regarding COVID-19, we will celebrate the 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees in the ways that we are able, and they will each receive their plaques and flags via mail.Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.The following West Virginia schools were recognized:

City                       School Name                                             District

Charleston             Kenna Elementary School                        Kanawha County School District

Nettie                    Panther Creek Elementary                       Nicholas County School District

Williamstown       Williamstown Elementary School            Wood County School District

