Advertisement

Woman apparently tased at football game in Logan, Ohio

The woman arrested is the parent of a child at Marietta City Schools.
By Jesse Wharff and Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP) - Wednesday, a Marietta City School parent was detained and arrested during an away middle school football game in Logan.

The parent was reportedly refusing to wear a mask when approached by an officer. The police officer appears to use a taser on the parent, before placing her in handcuffs. The Logan Police Department says that the incident is currently under investigation.

WTAP will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Incident at Logan, Ohio football game, woman not wearing a mask

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday, a Marietta City School parent was detained and arrested during an away middle school football game in Logan.

News

Boys and Girls Club celebrates toy donation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A few kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg got to choose a new soccer ball or basketball on Wednesday, thanks to Buffalo Wild Wings.

News

Eight people arrested through seven search warrants served by Washington County authorities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Authorities are still searching for two suspects after eight arrests are made in a series of warrants served.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU faces OSU in Big 12 opener

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Molly Ann Lamb

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Community Resources granted $50K for housing preservation

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Manchin: Senate needs to thoroughly consider Scotus appointee

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
One senator hopes his colleagues go slow on confirming a Supreme Court justice

News

Reporting of school COVID cases questioned

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor, DHHR questioned about school COVID-19 reporting

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Archery season starts in Ohio on Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago