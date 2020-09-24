Advertisement

WVU opens Big 12 Conference play Saturday at Oklahoma State

The Mountaineers will take on 15th ranked Oklahoma State
(WSAZ)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - The West Virginia Mountaineers begin play in Big 12 Conference football on Saturday

The Mountaineers travel to Stillwater Oklhoma to face Oklahoma State University

Game tme is 3:30pm Saturday and will be televised nationally on ABC.

The Mountaineers are 1-0 on the season with a runaway victory over Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5.

The Cowboys are ranked 15th in the country and are coming off of a narrow victory over Tulsa in their season opener.

OSU leads the overall series with WVU 7-4.

West Virginia is 5-3 in Big 12 Conference openers, including 2-1 on the road.

