WVU, Wood County hosting comprehensive plan survey

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission and the cities of Vienna and Williamstown are partners with the West Virginia University Extension Service in developing a comprehensive plan.

And they’re encouraging residents to take part in a survey just introduced on the county’s website. The survey can also be found below:

https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9vpWMazReXbGdYV

Much like the current Census, residents are asked questions community leaders say will determine their future direction, as well as state and federal grant money.

It will also be used to determine the future of economic development.

“The best thing about this is, it is a survey of our residents, and we can see what they are requesting," Wood County Commission President Blair Couch said Thursday. "Some may be goals that are simple-additional walking trails. Some goals may be a heavy lift-additional airlines into our airport.”

WVU Extension Service says information will be kept confidential, and residents do not have to respond to all of the questions.

The extension service says the survey should be available online at least until October 31.

