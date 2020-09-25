Advertisement

All-female fire rescue team makes history

Breaking barriers
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WPBF) – Five female firefighters in South Florida are making history.

For the first time ever, the all-women crew was called to serve as a team.

“It’s the first time we had in our department a female as a captain, a driver, a firefighter, rescue lieutenant and a medic,” said Rescue Lt. Krystyna Heiser Krakowski with Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

The department’s been around since 1963.

“There was more laughs and jokes, unfortunately at the men’s expense, because we were running the show,” she said.

All jokes aside, the men said it was a momentous occasion for them, too.

“That day the stars aligned, and it happened to be the day that Justice Ruth Ginsburg passed away as well, so it made the event even more special,” Deputy Chief James Ippolito said.

The women have a message for the next generation of female firefighters.

“We can do anything. We are capable of anything,” Heiser Krakowski said. “Don’t let anything stop you.”

Copyright 2020 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio Valley University hosts fundraising event with Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Former White House Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Parkersburg.

National

Trump expected to announce conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Griffin Smith

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Waterford, Ohio man arrested for sexual battery

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National Politics

Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized, says he’s OK

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 85-year-old former Texas congressman, who ran for president three times, posted a picture on Facebook showing him smiling in a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up.

News

Football Frenzy: Watch Live

Updated: 1 hours ago
WTAP is streaming high school football live. Click here to watch.

News

Todd Baucher reflects on forty years of reporting for WTAP

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Todd Baucher looks back on a career spanning more than four decades.

National

History-making all-female fire rescue crew

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
An all-women fire crew in Florida breaks barriers.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Huntington at Parkersburg

Updated: 1 hours ago