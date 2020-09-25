Fire destroys home in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A fire late Friday afternoon destroyed a home on Florence Street in Belpre.

Firefighters said a woman living in the home called 911 about 4 p.m., and heavy smoke was already visible by the time firefighters got to the scene.

The woman and another women in the house were able to get out safely, firefighters said.

Firefighters’ efforts to fight the blaze were complicated by a live power line that fell to the ground.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Representatives from the American Red Cross were called to assist the people living in the home.

