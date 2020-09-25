Advertisement

Groups cleaning up in downtown Marietta and Parkersburg

(WTAP)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In efforts to beautify local areas, groups are cleaning up in both downtown Parkersburg and Marietta.

In Marietta, the city’s All-Out Roll-Out beautification project is continuing. The city’s street and utility maintenance departments are working on cleaning and repainting lamp posts, traffic light poles, trash cans, and benches, said Marietta Mayor Josh Shlicher. Many of the posts and poles that were previously painted green will now be painted black, to offer a new look to the downtown streets. New street name signs will be installed in the downtown area, as well.

Many of the lightbulbs in the lamps will be replaced with energy-efficient LED bulbs. The lamp posts on the Putnam Bridge have been repainted and the bridge will be pressure washed, as well.

“It’s all leading up to the Christmas season, when we decorate all of the lamp posts. We have new and different ideas for those to make downtown Marietta beautiful for the Christmas season,” Shlicher said. Marietta Main Street will also be involved in decorating the downtown area for the holiday season.

“It’s a big effort to get downtown cleaned up,” Shlicher added.

And in Parkersburg, Wendy Tuck, candidate for City Council District 4, will be leading a downtown clean-up on Saturday, September 26. Participants will meet in front of the Gathering Church on Myrtle Street at 9:30 A.M.

The event will be family-friendly, with children welcome. Social distancing will be observed and gloves, masks, and bags will be provided. Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

