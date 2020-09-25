Obituary: Bruce Allen Stover

Bruce Allen Stover, 70 years old, passed away on September 21, 2020 at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. Preceded by parents Ruby M. (Ball) Stover and Delbert C. Stover, he was born on March 27, 1950. Also preceded by his two premature infant sons Micah and Andrew Stover and his brother Morgan.

He is survived by his only living son Bruce Aaron Stover as well as his siblings Delbert E., Patrick, (Janet), Michael, (Helen), Kathy, (John), Carolyn, (Tom), Doris, Victor, and (Vicki), as well as several nieces and nephews.

A veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1212, which he could often be found spending time there with his friends.

Services will be on Tuesday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Eric Leeson officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday from 12:00 PM till time of services. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Belpre.

