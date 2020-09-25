Obituary: George Walter Rogers

George Walter Rogers, 78, of Mineral Wells, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 23, 1942, in Rockport, WV, a son of the late Roma and Dola Whipkey Rogers.

George was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Ames. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. George attended Tri-County Worship Center in Rockport, WV. He was a former member at American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg. George was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dottie Hardesty Rogers; one daughter, Vickie Gandee Steele (Mike) of Mineral Wells; one son, Roger Rogers (Shelia) of Rockport; two sisters, Freda Beha of Channahon, IL. and Janet Sampson of Rockport, WV; grandchildren, Amanda Weideman (Ryan), Ashely Roberts (Mike), Alisha Mcbride (Shawn), Kayla Gandee, Katlyn Gandee, Ryleigh Archer and Easton Archer; step-grandchildren, Dana Brehany (Joe), Andrew Steele, Daniel Steele (Fae) and Joseph Steele; great-grandkids, Holley, Dayton, Cole, Kaylee, Destiny, Railynn, Rose, Harlee and Dominick; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Davis, Jimmie Rogers, Betty Dowler, Maxine Richards and Bernard Rogers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Tri-County Worship Center, Rockport, WV, with Pastor Everett Snyder officiating. American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg will begin the service with full military honors. Burial will follow at Independence Cemetery, in Sandyville, WV. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg funeral home and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

