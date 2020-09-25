Obituary: James Edward Sams
James Edward Sams, 78, formerly of Parkersburg passed away February 20, 2020 at his home in Casselberry, FL.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:00 am - 11:00 am.
A Private Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus 594 Scholarship Fund - 1010 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com
