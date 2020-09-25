Advertisement

Obituary: James Edward Sams

Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Edward Sams, 78, formerly of Parkersburg passed away February 20, 2020 at his home in Casselberry, FL.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:00 am - 11:00 am.

A Private Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus 594 Scholarship Fund - 1010 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Willa Jean Adams
Obituary: Paul Stephen Warden
Obituary: Lidonia Olinda Moniz DeFrias
Obituary: Pastor Clay E. Sloan

Obituaries

Obituary: Margie Gwynn-Brown
Obituary: Denzil D. Huff
Obituary: Wayne Hendershot
Obituary: Curtiss William Bravine
Artsbridge to host Artist Walks at Grand Central Mall
Obituary: Sophia Rose Davy