Obituary: Pastor Clay E. Sloan

Pastor Clay E. Sloan, 94, of Parkersburg passed away September 22, 2020 at Carehaven of Pleasants.

He was born on September 25, 1925 in Belleville, WV the son of the late Lindsay Y. and Elletta Mae Dennis Sloan.

Pastor Sloan graduated from Parkersburg High School and Fort Wayne Bible College. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War II. Pastor Sloan had served in ministry for sixty-two years. He began his ministry as a bi-vocation pastor while working at Pen Metals and Kaiser Aluminum. He served the majority of his ministry life at Calvary Community Church in Belpre, where he was instrumental in the establishment of WCVV Radio (Christian Voice of the Valley) and Belpre Christian Academy. Early in his ministry, he worked with Underground Evangelism, delivering bibles and the gospel message to several foreign countries. He will be most remembered by many in the Belpre and Parkersburg area for his visitation ministry, going door to door in the community sharing a friendly smile, kindness and invitation to visit Calvary Community Church. Following retirement from full time ministry, Pastor Sloan often served as an interim pastor for several local churches.

Pastor Sloan is survived by his children Arthur Max Sloan (Jan) of Belpre, Ruth Ann Moss (James E.) of Bonita Springs, FL grandchildren Brian James Moss, Brittany Michele Teaters, Chad Allen Sloan, great grandchildren Alex Clay Sloan, Taylor Elizabeth Sloan, Savannah Grace Teaters, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends made through his ministry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John Sloan and sisters Mary Weidner and Gladys Hale.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastors Ken Fullerton and Jay Hubbard officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 - 5 on Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with full military rites by American Legion Post #15.

