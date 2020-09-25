Advertisement

Obituary: Paul Stephen Warden

Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Paul Stephen Warden, 76, of Keystone, South Dakota, passed away September 12, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Paul was born December 26, 1943 in Marietta, Ohio to Harold and Mary Warden.

He graduated from Marietta High School in 1961. Paul was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He retired from Eckerd Drug in South Carolina. After his retirement, Paul spent his time traveling in his RV and worked for Xanterra Parks and Resorts at Mt. Rushmore.

Paul will be deeply missed by his son Chris Warden; his daughter Cindy (Jamie) Swisher; his grandchildren Rachael Warden, Alex Warden and Cameron Swisher; and his sister Beverly Warden (Carol Paquette).

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife Gilda Ann Warden.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 5 PM at Roberts Funeral Home – East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750 where the family will receive friends from 3:30 until the time of the service. Burial will be private at East Lawn Memorial Park.   Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

