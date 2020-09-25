Advertisement

Obituary: Ronnie Lee “Butch” Ball

Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ronnie Lee “Butch” Ball, Sr., 76, of Huntsville, AL passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Citizen’s Baptist Medical Center in Talladaga, AL.  He was born September 9, 1944 in Wood County, a son of the late Virgil L. Ball and Agnes Williams Gant.

Butch was a retired brick layer of forty years, and a member of the 14th Street Wesleyan Church for fifteen years.

He is survived by four sons Ronnie L. Ball Jr. of Alabama, Jamie Homan (Csilla) of Rome, Italy, Ron Lockhart (Amanda) of Walker, WV, and Tim Ball (Karissa) of Ellenboro, WV; four daughters Brenda Hargrove of Alabama, Angie Boyd of Alabama, Cindy Sylvester (Bonnie) of Alabama, and Karen Halley of Vienna; sister Jenny Pennell (Carlos) of Little Hocking, OH; Roger Gant of Columbus, OH; twenty grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents Butch was preceded in death by his brother Virgil Ray Ball.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

