Obituary: Willa Jean Adams

Willa Jean Adams, 90, of Harrisville, died Sept. 24, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Oct. 1, 1929 at Tanner, WV, the daughter of the late Clarence Franklin and Flora Ruby Dennison Minor. She had worked in nursing home care and in home elderly care.

She is survived by four daughters, Paulette Adams of Holbrook, Linda Minor of Harrisville, Kim Tingler of Burnt House and Kenna Sue Adams of Pullman; two sons, Michael Adams of Fairmont and Robert Adams of Ellenboro; sixteen grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Foster; grandson, Jeff Adams, brothers, Bill Minor, John Minor, Harold Wallace Minor and Darrel Wallace Minor; and sisters, Helen Marie Wright and Mary Louise Minor.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Raiguel Funeral Home, with Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11-1 PM. CDC guidelines will be followed with masks required and social distancing in place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

