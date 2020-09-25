Advertisement

Second Ohio teen admits pushing log, striking and killing woman

Victim was Parkersburg native
Victoria Schafer was killed by a log that struck her
Victoria Schafer was killed by a log that struck her(WBNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - A second teenager has admitted helping to push a log off a cliff that struck and killed a married mother of four who was taking photographs at an Ohio state park.

17-year-old Jordan Buckley pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Victoria Schafer.

Under terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped murder and reckless homicide charges against him. Schafer was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2019 when Buckley and 17-year-old Jaden Churchheus pushed the log, which weighed 74 pounds, off a cliff at the top of the stairs.

Churchheus pleaded guilty last week to involuntary manslaughter.

Schafer was a Parkersburg native, and a 1992 graduate of Parkersburg High School.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Todd Baucher reflects on forty years of reporting for WTAP

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Todd Baucher looks back on a career spanning more than four decades.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Huntington at Parkersburg

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Parkersburg

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

WV education officials introduce new COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
West Virginia education dashboard announced

News

WTAP News @ 5 - This Is Home: Todd Baucher reflects on 40 years at WTAP

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Veteran receives bronze medallion for his service

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - W.Va. school color coded map not changing after court ruling

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Veteran receives bronze medallion for his service

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A Parkersburg veteran is receiving one of the highest honors that someone can get through service for his brothers in arms.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Education Department introducing COVID-19 outbreak dashboard

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Local health official: mask exemptions don’t include asthma

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Health officials say asthma not a reason for not wearing a mask