Todd Baucher reflects on forty years of reporting for WTAP

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - It was forty years ago this September that Todd Baucher joined the WTAP News crew.

In the last four decades, he has covered everything from breaking news to multiple presidents and countless other politicians.

“I’ve actually covered every president from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump,” said Baucher.

He has covered some of the worst disasters the Mid-Ohio Valley has ever seen, including the shell chemical plant explosion in Belpre and the I.E.I. Fire.

“There’s been good news stories too; Jessica Lynch coming back to the area after being held as a POW during the Iraq War,” said Baucher.

“There’s been major milestones involving Parkersburg and Marietta, like bicentenials and things like that. So it’s been a wide range of things.”

He even interviewed a groundhog for Groundhog’s Day.

His hard work has been recognized by everyone from the Associated Press to Wood County Commission, who just recently awarded Todd with the Spirit of Wood County Award.

“As the commission noted, they’ve honored some long time individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. Apparently they think I’ve made some significant contributions to the community,” said Baucher. " I have to say it wasn’t a surprise, but it’s still very pleasing to know that people you cover every day, like I’ve talked about before, they think highly enough of you that they give you that kind of honor."

Todd didn’t get his start at WTAP. He actually worked for a radio station in Marietta before he began his career in television. During his college days, he worked for WOUB Public Media in Athens.

In more than forty years on the job, Todd has seen more than a few changes.

“There have been a lot of things that have changed here at the station, a lot of things that have changed in the business. The fact that we don’t use video tape any more; it’s a little disc,” said Baucher.

Not only has Todd worked in the MOV for more than forty years, he has lived here too. He says he likes the local mom & pop stores and being able to visit his alma mater, Ohio University, frequently.

“I don’t miss much because I’ve gone back to the campus a lot. I haven’t done it much recently due to the pandemic, but that’s part of home for me as well,” said Baucher.

Todd has been a role model for countless young journalists at WTAP. He has an excellent sense of humor and is dedicated to serving his community. He is an invaluable part of the news team at WTAP.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.