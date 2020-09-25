Veteran receives bronze medallion for his service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Parkersburg veteran is receiving one of the highest honors that someone can get through service for his brothers in arms. Veitnam War veteran, Jerry Smith, is being given the Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion from the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation.

It is the second-highest honor a veteran can achieve from this organization for their service at the state, regional or national level.

Smith has volunteered alongside numerous organizations in the region and has logged more than 50 thousand hours of service to help veterans.

It’s something that many of his colleagues were happy to see him receive for all his dedication to help veterans.

There’s nobody more deserving. Because he gives everything. When he tells you he’s going to volunteer---he volunteers. He gives all. He doesn’t just give half of himself, he gives everything.

The award was bestowed upon him by Marine Corps League Past Commandant, Scott Kirby and previous bronze medallion recipient, Mike McLain who is also a part of the Marine Corps League. It is an organization that Smith is a part of as the first ever Army member in the nation.

Jerry does a ton of time, volunteer time on the road dealing with veterans that are in hospice. It just means the world to me to be able to give him an award like that.

Smith credits a lot of his success to his wife of 55 years, Linda for supporting him during all of his years of volunteering.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.